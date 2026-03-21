 'Our Kendall Jenner': Ananya Panday Goes Full Supermodel Mode At Mumbai Runway, Netizens Praise Her Fierce Ramp Walk
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'Our Kendall Jenner': Ananya Panday Goes Full Supermodel Mode At Mumbai Runway, Netizens Praise Her Fierce Ramp Walk

Actress Ananya Panday turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, wearing an ivory shirt, pleated mini skirt and blazer from the White Gold collection. Her confident runway walk went viral, with fans calling her “our Kendall Jenner” and praising her striking, supermodel-like presence.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
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Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2026 is serving major fashion moments, and Ananya Panday just delivered one that the internet can’t stop talking about. Walking the runway on Day 2 at the Jio World Convention Centre, the actress turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra – and let’s just say, she didn’t just walk, she owned it.

Ananya turns Rahul Mishra muse

For the showcase, Ananya stepped out in a polished white ensemble from Rahul Mishra’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection, White Gold, under his ready-to-wear label AFEW. She donned a crisp white shirt with a relaxed fit and structured collar, completed with three delicate, crystal-studded dragonfly brooches. 

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The shirt was paired with a flirty tennis skirt featuring a pleated structure and a mini hemline, highlighted with a striking indigo border. Layered over it was a sharply tailored ivory blazer with padded shoulders and intricate embroidery, bringing balance and structure to the playful silhouette.

Keeping things sleek and minimal, Ananya completed the look with white stilettos and a few rings. Her makeup followed the same understated glam with a dewy base, feathered brows, a hint of shimmer on the eyes, flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips. Her hair was styled in soft waves with a centre part, while her freshly cut bangs framed her face beautifully. 

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Internet can’t get enough 

While the ensemble made headlines, it was Ananya’s confident stride that truly stole the show. Social media lit up soon after videos of her walk surfaced, with fans praising her poise and presence.

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Comments poured in calling her “an international model energy,” while another user wrote that she “walks like she owns the runway.” One fan summed up the mood perfectly, saying, “She’s our Kendall Jenner.” Others agreed, applauding her for bringing a global, high-fashion attitude to the Indian runway.

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