Online gambling soared during Covid pandemic lockdown

London: Gamblers were more than six times more likely to gamble online compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research. The study, led by the University of Bristol in the UK, showed while gambling was less frequent during lockdown, partly due to betting shops being closed, online gambling, including poker, bingo, and casino games, grew six-fold.

Respondents who gambled occasionally were still found to be more than twice as likely than before to gamble online. Those who struggled financially before the pandemic were more likely to report gambling during lockdown.

"This study provides unique real time insights into how people's attitudes and gambling behaviour changed during lockdown, when everyone was stuck inside and unable to participate in most social activities,a said lead author Alan Emond, Professor at the varsity's Medical School.