One who heals every area of your life: Dr. Seema Midha

You are responsible for the energy you bring to this space. In today's mad world where our reaction to stress, anxiety, insecurities, etc. is killing us, Dr. Seema Midha occurs to be a boon for mankind. Internationally acclaimed, Asia's leading proponent is a celebrated tarot expert, maestro numerologist & exceptional healer, spiritual teacher, life designer and renowned life skill author. Rajasthan born spiritual intellect is better identified as a "Queen of Tarot cards". This ace Numerologist and Tarot expert believe in bringing change and harmony to people's life with her psychic knowledge acumen. Numbers have always been an answer from her end to many quests. She has refined her artistry and knowledge for good twenty years.

An influencer in every sense, Dr. Midha is godsend in the world of energy studies powered with an esteemed Post Graduation degree in Psychology from Banasthali University, Rajasthan. Her extensive knowledge and travels have not only shaped a million of lives with new age therapies for many years but also empowered learners of all ages with tarot readings, life skills, numerology and other psychic readings. Moving ahead, in the year 2011, July, she founded Delhi School of Occult Sciences (DSOS) to bestow the calibre of sharing and empowering the right knowledge of the energy world. By bringing out the best in a promising practitioner, many students benefitted from DSOS and are spreading international popularity including countries like Singapore, London, Canada etc. Besides imparting education on occult sciences and delivering therapies, Dr. Seema is hugely into Social welfare on humanitarian grounds, supporting NGOs and getting featured as columnist globally are some of them.

A member of the American Tarot Association and a guru who resonates with positivity and guides you in walk of your life , she has penned many books. Of the many books she has written, the first book depicts numerology of mobile numbers titled as Mobile numbers can change your life got published in 2008. She is the Pioneer of mobile phone numerology. While some of the other most loved books she authored are - Tarot forecast for twelve zodiac signs, Mystical Tarot deck, Mystical Tarot essentials, What is your mobile number? etc. Well every book of hers describes nothing but insightful data and findings with various proof readings on the techniques.

When it comes to accolades, this stupefying Life skill Gure is ladened with honorary recognition. Some of the worth mentioning are "Honor of excellence" Priyadarshini award 2012, Tarot Queen award 2012, Gold certificate award 2011 from Kenya for her humanitarian efforts, Super achiever award 2008, Indian Icon award 2013 etc.

