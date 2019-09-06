One stop shop for all you shoe lovers - Modello Domani

This shoe brand is definitely turning heads in the industry. The newly born brand Est. 2015 is on its way to become one of the most innovative and trending label in the country.

What makes the brand stand out?

1. Variety - We have 200+ ready to wear designs on our website and store.

2. Innovations - India’s first Shoe Sanitizer Spray, which helps remove odour and anti-bacterial.

3. Hand-Painted Editions - The brand recently launched its quirky and posh hand painted slippers and shoe designs.

4. Karigari - We offer both zardozi & thread embroidery options. And our latest Hand-Painted custom designs.

5. Customizations - Our one of a kind “Picture to Product” customization where a customer can create a pair just by sharing a picture of the shoes or even sharing their own fabrics.

6. Make - 100% Handmade with Vegan options available.

7. Price Points - We offer products at all price points making us one of the most affordable fashion luxury brand

8. Reviews - We are so far the only brand to enjoy a 5* rating and review on Google & Facebook. Several celebrities have been spotted adorning our designs as well.

9. Social Media - They are very active on all social media platforms and make sure they give full customer support.

How was the idea born?

“The journey started back in 2010 when ZARA had launched its loafers in the Indian market. It was a rage amongst the youth inspite of being priced at ₹4500-₹5500. I myself got a pair and joined the hype, only to realise through a relative that they are actually manufactured in India. Being in college at that time with very little idea about the manufacturing of shoes in particular, I was intrigued. I back tracked the whole process and ended up at a manufacturing factory in Agra.

Not only i learnt about the shockingly low cost prices but also how We are infact manufacturing for such huge international brands right here in our country and further buying them at a huge premium price.

That triggered the idea of starting my own home grown brand of footwear with an international appeal and quality at affordable pricing.” - Owner, Ayush Diwan Khurana