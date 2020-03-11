One in four men feel sexual jokes at workplace acceptable

More than one in four men (28 per cent) globally think it’s perfect to crack jokes or recount stories of sexual nature at workplace in the presence of female colleagues, according to a new survey. But only 16 per cent women say such jokes or stories are acceptable. The survey of over 20,000 people in 27 countries by the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College, London, conducted in collaboration with market research firm Ipsos MORI revealed attitudes towards workplaces that many would regard as toxic or at the very least not female-friendly.

“While those who help fuel toxic work environments are in the minority, it’s nonetheless a significant and their views can make people’s working lives a misery,” said and Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership.