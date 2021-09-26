On World Tourism Day, here is a list of countries you can travel to without mandatory quarantine

Travelling brings happiness and joy to many people. However, the COVID-19 pandemic confined everyone to the four walls of their homes. But with inoculations being done the world over, and international travel opening once again, several wanderlusts are not letting go of this chance to travel once again. And many countries are reopening travel in a carefully calibrated manner.

On World Tourism Day, here are a few international getaways, which are open to Indians without quarantine.

What is World Tourism Day?

The day is celebrated every year on September 27 with the objective of spreading awareness about the importance of tourism and its impact on our society.

Here's a list of international getaways that are open to Indians without quarantine:

United States:

The US last week announced a new international travel system under which fully-vaccinated individuals, including those from India, would be allowed to enter the country beginning early November.

Vaccinated people from countries like India can now travel to the US with a proof of their vaccination before they start flying for the United States, White House officials said. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that the fully-vaccinated international travellers entering the US will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Zients also said the new rules will take effect in early November so as to give government agencies and airliners "time to prepare", reported news agency IANS.

"It will require for nationals to be vaccinated, to prove they're vaccinated, and then to go to the testing and contract tracing regimens," he said. "That's right, for (fully) vaccinated travellers it is not required to be a quarantine going forward," he said in response to another question.

Turkey:

Turkey has declared that fully-vaccinated travellers from India will no longer be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine rule (with effect from September 4), the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi informed.

The announcement will ease travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated passengers of 12 years of age and older, travelling from India or those who stayed in India in the last 14 days. The vaccines that have been approved by WHO or the Turkish Government are covered under this exemption.

In addition to WHO-approved vaccines, the vaccines approved by the Turkish Government are Pfizer Biontech, Sputnik V and Sinovac. For the same, a traveller must have taken the second dose (if Johnson & Johnson one dose is sufficient) at least 14 days prior to the date of travel.

Indian travellers who are vaccinated with Covishield will also be allowed to travel to Turkey. Once, Covaxin gets a nod from WHO, travellers vaccinated with the same will also be able to visit Turkey.

The fully-vaccinated travellers are also required to submit their negative PCR test report taken 72 hours before departure in order to be exempted from the quarantine. Non-vaccinated travellers are required to undergo mandatory quarantine for 10 days in a hotel or a location mentioned in the declaration.

Abu Dhabi:

Abu Dhabi has announced removal of mandatory quarantine rules for fully-vaccinated international travellers. The government took to Twitter and stated, “Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations and updated travel procedures, effective from Sunday, 5 September 2021.”

Nepal:

The Nepal government has done away with its seven-day mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign tourists and resumed issuing visas on arrival to vaccinated travellers.

Maldives:

According to the Maldives Ministry of Tourism (MoT), there is no mandatory quarantine on arrival for those showing no symptoms on arrival. However, all passengers will have to produce a negative RT-PCR before arrival for entry.

Other countries:

Meanwhile, Maldives, South Africa, Russia, Venezuela, Iceland, Egypt, and Kyrgyzstan do not mandate compulsory quarantine on arrival for Indians. Most of them require a negative RT-PCR report with the test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. However, if someone is found positive upon arrival then they would require mandatory isolation/quarantine.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 04:59 PM IST