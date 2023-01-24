On the occasion of Uttarayan, Ajiliyaa organizes an offbeat initiative for the underprivileged

The pious occasion of Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti has always been synonymous with donations and the joy of giving. People, brands and NGOs across the country organize clothes and essentials donation drives on these occasions where interested people come together and contribute to the cause. However, this age-old tradition got a new face this Uttarayan when renowned fashion brand Ajiliyaa organized an offbeat donation event for the underprivileged.

Ajita Italiya, the visionary founder of Ajiliyaa was the brain behind this event and she paid attention to each detail to make the event a grand success. The idea was to make the recipients feel happy and satisfied not just with things but also with the entire experience. In a recent conversation with our publication, Ajita said that it can be disheartening to see a callous attitude from those who donate towards the recipients. She said that these dropbox drives often receive unwashed and torn clothes.

This Uttarayan, she decided to spread smiles and joy. The first step was to wash, sanitize and iron all the donated clothes to make them presentable. The clothes were then organized at a makeshift stall that was set up to offer a true shopping experience to underprivileged people. This contained clothing displays and trial rooms. The identified beneficiary groups were then invited to enjoy the shopping experience. They could choose clothes, try them and decide which ones they wanted to go home with. The selected clothes were then packed in Ajiliyaa bags and handed over to the recipients.

With a smile on her face, Ajita said that those smiles were to die for. Those people never get the chance to choose what they like, let alone a shopping experience. This was an amazing chance for them to enjoy what they have always been bereft of. It also ensured that they get good and well-maintained clothes.

The event was a grand success and over 500 clothes were donated. The recipients were thankful and satisfied and this made the organizers and donors feel accomplished.

This unique event has received widespread applause and has set a great example for others to maintain the quality of donations. It drove across the point that those at the receiving end are already underprivileged and we can at least treat them with respect.

We congratulate Ajita on the success of the event and hope that more privileged folks come forward with such thoughtfulness and inspirational work.

