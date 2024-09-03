On Sadhguru’s Birthday, One Of Its Kind Soil-Based Farmer Producer Company Launched In Banaskantha In Gujarat

Soil-based farmer producer company launched in Gujarat |

Inspired by the global movement launched by Sadhguru to Save Soil, the farmers of Banaskantha district in Gujarat came together today for a historic moment in the country- they established the Banas Save Soil Farmer Producer Company (BSSFPC), one of India's first soil-focussed Farmers Producers Company (FPC), in partnership with the Save Soil Movement.

The Speaker of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha and esteemed Chairman of Banas Dairy, Shri Sankarbhai Chaudhary inaugurated the FPC along with Banas Soil Testing Laboratory (BSTL) in Tharad, the Banas Biofertilizer Research and Development Laboratory (BBRDL) in Khimana, and a Farmer Training Hall.

In a video message, Sadhguru, Founder of the Isha Foundation, who launched the global Save Soil movement two years ago, congratulated the Banaskantha farmers and wished the venture success. He said, “The Farmer Producer Organisation will not only bring nourishment to the people but also nourish and enrich the soil, which is the very source of our life.”

“Congratulations and Blessings to every one of you at Banas Dairy for pioneering the Save Soil Banas Farmers Producers Organisation, a significant contribution to the development of Gujarat & Bharat. The FPO will not only bring nourishment to the people but also nourish and enrich the soil, which is the very source of our life & multiply farmers’ income. FPOs are definitely the future of rural wellbeing & the wellbeing of Bharat because they will enhance the economic possibilities for 65% of our population. Once again, Congratulations and Blessings to Shri Shankarbhai and everyone at Banas,” said Sadhguru on social media X.

Speaking at the celebratory event to launch the FPC (organised jointly by Banas Dairy and the Save Soil Movement), Chief Guest Shri Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly and Chairman of Banas Dairy, said “Today is not just another day at Banas Dairy; it’s a defining moment. The Banas Save Soil Farmer Producer Company and our new facilities at Tharad and Khimana will lay the foundation for our sustainable future. We provide our farmers with the knowledge, tools, and support they need to thrive while nurturing the soil that sustains us.”

“The transformative impact of the FPC on soil fertility and farmers’ livelihoods in the challenging semi-arid conditions of Banaskantha could set a global standard for revitalising soil-degraded regions in the Middle East and Africa,” said Praveena Sridhar, Chief Technical Officer, Save Soil Movement.

In preparation for the formation of FPC, the Save Soil Banas team has engaged with 14,492 farmers from 40 villages in Tharad and Lakhani talukas.

For more than 1 year and 4 months, the Save Soil team conducted multiple workshops for thousands of farmers in partnership with the Banas Dairy team to enrol farmers in the Save Soil FPC.

The semi-arid regions of Tharad and Lakhani pose several challenges for the farmers including poor soil quality, depleting groundwater tables and extreme weather conditions. Overuse of chemical-based fertilisers has led to alarming levels of soil degradation. Without an accurate assessment of soil health, farmers may be using unnecessary chemicals while failing to apply the nutrients essential for soil health.

A state-of-the-art Soil Testing Laboratory was launched as part of the FPC to address this gap. Redefining soil testing in India, it integrates biological assessments alongside traditional chemical and physical tests. One of the first few laboratories in India, the lab provides a comprehensive 'Soil Life Report,' enabling farmers to make informed fertiliser choices that optimise both the quantity and quality of their yield.

Similarly, Banas Biofertiliser Research and Development Laboratory will lead the innovations in sustainable fertilisers. Farmers who toured the lab saw firsthand the development of bio-fertilisers as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional chemical products. The bio-fertiliser restores soil health without compromising farm productivity. The focus on research and development at Khimana will also ensure that the newly-formed FPC is equipped with cutting-edge bio-fertiliser technology tailored to the needs of the soil of the farmers.

The FPC aims to enroll 3,000 farmers in its first phase for which registrations opened today. One of the primary short-term objectives of the FPC is to significantly increase the income of first-time groundnut farmers in the upcoming kharif season. 911 farmers from 40 villages have been trained over several months in groundnut cultivation for the first time. The FPC will leverage the economies of scale to reduce their input cost, maximise their market exposure and provide free consultation services to farmers in a bid to double their income in their very first season of groundnut cultivation.

Members of the FPC will receive benefits such as free soil testing for the first year, subsidised rates for subsequent tests, drone services, sustainable soil management training specific to crops grown in the region and expert advisory support. Being a member of the soil focussed FPC, farmers will follow the Sustainable Soil Management practices to continue availing the benefits.

The long-term goal of the Banas Save Soil FPC is to expand across the entire Banaskantha district and bring all the farmers of the district under its umbrella. With this, it hopes to significantly enhance soil health in farmlands which will not only make farming economically and ecologically sustainable, but will also secure food and water needs for the region.