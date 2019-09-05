Omid Kazravan – millennial who made his fortune by being an serial entrepreneur

Omid Kazravan known as @werewolfdj on Instagram is a 24-year-old entrepreneur who has made his fortune by being an international speaker, best selling author, and a top sales coach. His secret to success is simple. Never give up and always be a student to the game.

Before becoming an International Speaker, Best Selling Author, and a Top Sales Coach, Omid had one question burning in his mind that he knew he needed to find an answer for. He became obsessed with trying to figure out why people made the decisions that they did. That placed him on his quest to learn and figure out the answer to that question. Since the age of 12, he's been following and studying the top experts and leaders in the entire self-education industry such as: Tony Robbins, Les Brown, Brendon Burchard, Roger Love, Wayne Dyer and many more.

He embarked on a journey to be a salesman for Tony Robbins until he was faced with rejection for 10 months. He then went on to work at a car dealership to prove his skills, all while not knowing anything about sales or cars. After a few months, Omid quickly began to rise to the top of the company; with his best month ending in 64 cars sold. From then on, he would sell anywhere between 2-6 cars per day. Omid understood the concept that selling is healing, and that he doesn't force people to buy but instead lets them choose to purchase. It was these principles that allowed Omid to rise to the top and smash company records.

Omid has been studying Finances and investments since he was a kid. At the age of 20 Omid invested the money he made from selling cars into purchasing his first investment property.

During this whole process Omid was working on his speaking and presentation skills. He was traveling to a different city and state every single day to deliver sales training to real estate agents all around the US. He was recognized as an international speaker which then allowed Tony’s team to catch wind of what Omid has been up to. Omid then became a national speaker for the #1 personal development company in the world. He would advise and consult with executives, managers and sales professionals in the areas of personal and professional achievement and sales mastery. He continued to travel all around the US giving large presentations and running training programs on achievement. He would give anywhere from 2-4 speeches every single day on behalf of Tony Robbins.

His greatest passion is to inspire and help others achieve their full potential and dreams by being an example. Omid has been non stop learning since the age of 12 reading over 200 books to be able to share all the wisdom with everyone he meets. He understands the concept that the secret to living is giving – In fact, his whole mission is to leave people better than he met them. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/werewolfdj/

Omid has since left working with Tony Robbins to move to California to build a solar company. He wants to be apart of the solar revolution and do his part in saving the planet.