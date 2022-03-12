Obello Life launches first-of-its-kind exclusive luxury salon and spa of rare beauty in Delhi

Obello Luxury Salon in New Delhi is an entire world related to beauty, hairstyling and fitness all under one roof. The salon marks its entry as one of the most prominent and luxurious salons around the city which is ready to give incomparable and extraordinary salon services to Delhiites.

Guests recline on the most stylish and comfortable chairs whilst experiencing the most splendid and opulent services in total comfort. Personal touches magnify the intimate atmosphere of the salon and a chic, muted colour scheme keeps up with the classic and sophisticated design ethos. There is a private in-house café for the guests because coffee is always a good idea while guests rejuvenate and delve into the refreshing aroma of coffee beans.

After a quick diagnosis, the treatment protocol is chosen according to the client’s needs, before moving on to meticulous styling. Not only do they consider hairstyling as a profession, but a state of mind. The difference in Obello Life’s salon rests upon the tailor-made services you will receive. If you are looking for the best hair colourist to enhance your natural hues, Obello is the one-stop destination for you.

With sensibility and care, the designer treats each strand in its own way, in order to achieve the most natural effect. Drop-in for a speedy and efficient polish job to experience their cozy manicure services or visit them for the most exhilarating beauty and wellness treatments that pamper and preen you from head to toe delivered with a masterful touch.

Laid out with a warm and intimate ambience, indirect lighting and on a personal scale, the salon gives each and every client the special attention they deserve while determining what will work best for them. This is a hot district when it comes to all things grooming oriented. Whether you’re in need of a new cut, fresh nails or a brand-new you. They have an exceptionally skilled and devoted team working relentlessly to deliver the most luxurious and exuberant service to each client.

The founders of Obello Life, Mr Mohit Gogia and Mr Suman Bhandari have put forth their heart and soul in sculpting this salon and their continuous efforts are only towards giving exclusive and personalized services to the clients bestowing them with a fine taste of luxury!

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:31 PM IST