Now You Can Savour American Cherries In Mumbai

They say 'Buy a cherry pie and fall in love with life'. True that! Cherry as a fruit has always been favourite among kids as well as adults. Serving this delightful indulgence is the Northwest Cherry Growers (NWCG), a trade association based in the state of Washington in the USA. The label has launched its promotion campaign in India to introduce its homegrown cherries to the discerning health-conscious Indian people.

These cherries from the US Pacific Northwest are grown in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana, and consumers worldwide relish their sweet flavour, bigger size and superior quality. The Mumbai campaign was launched earlier this month in the presence of Rhiannon Elms, Sr. Agricultural Attaché, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, US Consulate, Keith Hu, Director of International Operations of Northwest Cherry Growers (NWCG), celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, and chef Vicky Ratnani.

“Cherries are a delicious and nutritious powerhouse. Packed with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins, they not only tantalise the taste buds but also nourish the body. Incorporating these vibrant NW cherries into your diet is a delightful way to support your health and well-being,” said celebrated nutritionist Pooja Makhija, who was present during the launch at SOHO House along with celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani. The chef prepared millet Khichdi with cherries and one can't ask for a more experimental dish that blends of health and taste together.

