Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, see how these B-town beauties are rocking the ripped jeans trend

Lately, the good ol’ ripped jeans have been in news for all the wrong reasons. Be it ranting prime time debates or so-called ‘discussions’ on social media platforms, suddenly the jeans became a major talking point in the country. All thanks to the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat, who kicked up a controversy after making sexist comments on why women should not wear torn jeans. Enraged with Mr Rawat’s comments (obviously!), the women in the country who are no more ‘Abla naaris’ but fierce, bold, strong headed women with conscience, took him right, left and center, how? By posting pictures of themselves flaunting ripped jeans.

Gul Panag, Sona Mohpatra, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shruti Seth were some of the celebrities who joined the digital furor by proudly showing-off their torn jeans. While the ripped jeans controversy sparked a national outrage and the showed that still there’s a need to start a full-fledged conversation about patriarchal mentality, the toxic gender stereotypes and bias against women clothing, we took a look at the female brigade of Bollywood who appeared rocked ripped jeans unapologetically in the public eye.

From Disha Patani to Shraddha Kapoor, from Nora Fatehi to Kriti Kharbanda, these ladies are giving out some serious fashion goals which are apt for the #rippedjeans movement.