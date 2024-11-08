No Male Tailors, Gym Trainers, Or Hairdressers For Women: UP Women's Commission Panel Proposes Safety Measures

Canva

In a progressive step toward women's safety, The Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission’s on October suggested measures such as hiring female-only staff for women-specific roles at workspaces. Recommendations proposes rules where no male tailor should be permitted to take women’s measurements in clothing stores. Furthermore, the commission proposed that only female trainers should work with women in fitness centers, yoga studios, and gyms.

“On October 28, at the women’s commission meeting, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should be allowed to take measurements of stitched clothes worn by women. CCTVs should be installed in these areas,” Himani Agarwal, a member of the Women’s Commission, told PTI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Female security guards and trainers

The guidelines emphasise hiring female security guards, especially for roles involving women and children. The commission recommended that female guards be appointed on school buses to ensure safety.

Additionally, the proposal discourages male hairdressers from cutting women’s hair, calling for female-only staff in salons for female clients.

In addition to staff changes, the guidelines suggest installing CCTV cameras in areas where women interact with staff, such as clothing stores, to provide extra security.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Implementations have already begun

While these recommendations are still in initial phases, some districts in Uttar Pradesh have already begun to implement certain guidelines. In Shamli district, probation officer Hamid Hussain has taken the lead, recommending the employment of female trainers or teachers in women’s yoga studios and gyms, as well as the installation of CCTV cameras in these spaces.

Canva

Government approval pending

The implementation of the proposals is still being evaluated, and the recommendations will be presented to the government for review and policy drafting after being finalised. According to sources, the aim of these measures is to create safer environments for women and to set an example for other regions in the country.

These guidelines, if implemented, could represent a significant shift in the approach to women’s safety in Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the state’s commitment to protecting women and preventing harassment and crime against women in public and commercial spaces.