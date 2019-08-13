Nivrity Das reveals how she became a blogger, things she loves the most about her career and much more

In today’s time, blogging as a career has become one of the most sought professions. People pursuing engineering or any other degree tend to shift towards the world of blogs. Same happened with Nivrity Das who is one of the most influential bloggers today. Hailing from the city of joy, Kolkata, she has been a school topper and has done B.Tech in electronics and communication. However, she has a deep affection for fashion, beauty and lifestyle; and her blog is a reflection of whatever she does.

Her blogging journey was a random thought which started off in college. Nivrity had always been intrigued by speaking her heart out and she kept herself up to date with the latest style and fashion trends. Not just experimenting with looks, she also had been very fond of getting clicked. Be it anchoring or managing events at the college, her love to express herself saw her in becoming a top blogger/vlogger.

Speaking about her progress, Nivrity Das believes that her graph as a blogger has been consistently increasing. With just three years in this field, she collaborated with more than 200 brands and is one of the most popular bloggers in Kolkata. Apart from Kolkata, she has done numerous events in Mumbai as well. The thing which interests this fashion influencer the most about her career is to showcase what she loves – be it any travel destination, a lifestyle product or fashion outfits.

Moreover, Nivrity’s beautiful looks and immense dedication towards work can completely be seen in her content. With having more than 270K followers on Instagram, her feed shows how passionate she is about travel and makeup. Her styling ideas also go with the latest trends which have caught everyone’s eye on social media. If you are a person who loves travelling and follows the latest fashion and lifestyle trends, check out her Instagram feed right away.

Expressing gratitude, she was quoted saying, “I am really grateful to God. Whatever I have got the recognition today is because of the immense love of all my followers." She did not forget to mention her constant support, her photographer cum confidant, Jyotika Baijal who has been her backbone in creating such marvellous content.