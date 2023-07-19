Nita Ambani Brings 600 Years Of Indian History To New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani |

New York: Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE–400 CE’ opens at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) on July 21st. Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the Indian charitable organisation Reliance Foundation, brought the magnificent exhibition tracing the origins of Buddhist art to The Met.

Commenting on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, “I come from India, the land of the Buddha, and it is a huge honour for me to support ‘Tree & Serpent’ through Reliance Foundation’s partnership with The Met. This historic exhibition traces the origins of early Buddhist art from the 2nd century BC to 4th century AD, with over 125 objects from ancient India. With 'Tree & Serpent,’ we take immense pride in showcasing the deep-rooted connection between Buddhism and India."

"The teachings of Buddha are entwined with Indian ethos and continue to shape global thought. I hope people from around the world come and enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience. We remain committed to bringing the best of India to the world, and the best of the world to India,” she added.

Personalities Who Attended The Event

A special preview of Tree & Serpent, attended by Nita Ambani and hosted by Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director, saw a number of esteemed personalities from the art world and beyond congregate, including, Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti; the Met’s Florence and Herbert Irving Curator of South and Southeast Asian, and the curator of Tree & Serpent, John Guy.

About 'Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India'

Tree & Serpent is a uniquely curated exhibition, bringing over 125 objects dating from 200 BCE to 400 CE to The Met. Organised around a series of interlocking themes centered around original relics and reliquaries from ancient India, the show evokes a time when the country’s religious landscape was transformed by the teachings of Buddha, which in turn, found expression in a rich repository of art devoted to relaying his message.

It focuses on the sublime imagery that adorned the stupas – a religious monumental structure found in ancient India. Stupas not only housed the relics of Buddha but also honoured him through symbolic representations and visual storytelling – beautiful specimens of which can be marveled at in the exhibition, which culminates with the image of Buddha himself.

With major loans from lenders across India, as well as from the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States, Tree & Serpent reveals both the pre-Buddhist origins of figurative sculpture in India and the early narrative traditions that were central to this formative moment in early Indian art. Exquisite in its details of concept and curation, this rare exhibition transports visitors into the world of early Buddhist imagery such as the titular ‘tree’ and ‘snake’, named after two primary motifs in Buddhist art – the sacred bodhi tree and the protective snake. It explores how the ideas of Buddhism – expressed through its world of spectacular images – grew from a core set of ethical teachings into one of the world’s great religions.

A longtime, passionate supporter of the museum, Nita Ambani was named an Honorary Trustee of The Met in 2019, becoming the first Indian person on the museum’s board of trustees. In this role, she has continued to work to introduce the finest of Indian art to global audiences.

