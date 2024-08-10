Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Theatrical Tribute With Aamir Khan In Attendance, Inspiring Talks With Farida Jalal, Moin Beg, Neena Gupta

Cinematic masterpiece unveiled

At my celebratory dinner for scriptwriter Moin Beg and star singer Barnali Chattopadhya of Heeramandi as they shared riveting tales of experiences shooting on set, I came upon the idea of a panel to discuss the making of this magnum opus with a medley of creative crew of the show to a wider audience. I curated the pulsating panel meticulously-which was hosted by the 45-year-old social service organisation Shaila Welfare Trust founded by Padam Chaddha and Bilkis Merchant. Here I brought together a medley of the actors, singer and creative mind behind the Netflix series Heeramandi.

The panel featured legendary star Farida Jalal, beloved to generations of movie goers, who was literally mobbed for selfies. Talented theatre and movie actors Jayati Bhatia and Niveditta Bhargava, who play the endearing tragi comic duo Satto-Phatto passionately discussed how they came to accept roles that they may have had reservations about had it not been so artfully presented and depicted by Sanjay Leela — characters they grew to love as much as they were adored by audiences worldwide.

Scriptwriter Moin Beg regaled us with insights and humorous anecdotes and singer Barnali Chattopadhya sang ‘Saiya hato jao tum bade woh ho’ to loud cheers whistles and standing ovations. The discussion delved into the nuances of bringing this magnum opus to life, shedding light on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s meticulous attention to detail, unwavering commitment to authenticity, and his immersive ability to capture the very soul of a saga.

Celebrating the legacy of Rajiv Luthra

Rashmi Uday Singhs Memorial birthday celebration for her late brother was indeed an unforgettable event. Not only because of the presence of the uber talented superstar Aamir Khan, who attended and cut Rajiv Luthra’s five-layered birthday cake, but because the highlight was a riveting multi-media theatrical performance titled 18 Days - Dusk of An Era written and enacted by Sharath Prabhath, Bharath Prabhath and their crew. What followed was a multi-media dance-drama depicting key scenes of the Mahabharata.

The evening derived special meaning because Rajiv Luthra was an ardent lover and patron of the arts and theatre. This was his wife Gayatri and his siblings Amit Luthra and Rashmi Uday Singh’s tribute to him, attended by a star-studded audience including Junaid Khan, Zarine Khan, Rati Godrej, Hormuzd Godrej, Dr. Jamuna Pai, Charu Sharma, Rajesh Shah, Kiran Rao, and Ananya Goenka, who were deeply engaged in the dance drama and celebrated the triumph of good over evil with a standing ovation, cheers and tears followed by some endearing speeches.

Unfiltered and inspiring Neena Gupta

Good friend Neena Gupta is nothing if not feisty and fun. At a candid chat hosted by Abha Bakaya, Neena Gupta was unpretentious, inspiring the audience with her relatable and joyous stories of navigating the challenges and pitfalls of her life and Bollywood career.

Neena shared how her mother’s idealism and her own mental strength helped her cope, even as a single mother. Neena’s fiery spirit and her willingness to share her personal experiences resonated with the all woman audience, who lapped up her every word of advice.

“I have fallen and been badly bruised many times. I don’t believe a man should be the focus of a woman, yeh bahut galat kiya. When you are working, focus on your work,” she stressed.