Nisha’s Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Ganeshotsav, The Festival Of Joy, Devotion, And Renewal

A joyous ten-day festival of Ganeshotsav came to a close on Anant Chaturdashi, and I could feel the air crackling with palpable energy. The streets of Mumbai came alive with a vibrant tapestry of urchins and multimillionaires dancing on streets to chants and rhythmic drums, confetti, majestic plumes and streamer bits flying into the clouds. The atmosphere pulsates with the fervor of Ganpati aarti as preparations for the Ganpati visarjan, or immersion ceremony, begin in earnest. This was my first up-close participation - an experience that reverberated across each cell with a feeling indescribable beyond definition.

Poignant farewell with the Jains

At my dear friend Nina's family gathering, her in-laws to be, I'm privy to Rima and Manoj Jain's puja and aarti at their residence, after which 'Bappa', resplendent in his finery, was raised by the young men of the family lending all their strength to the three-foot-high deity to place it in a pandal downstairs.

Ahead of our procession of the family congregation, (with me awe-struck by the entire pageantry) the band of drummers, cymbal players and musicians with traditional pipes in gear and the characteristic Maharashtrian topi twirled and danced high into the air, ahead of the procession clearing Bappa's Visarjan, filling the air with their infectious beats, while actor Aadar Jain, fiancé Alex, his twin Armaan Jain, Jihaan Advani, Junior GVK Keshav Reddy with wife Vee Reddy who flew down specially for the visarjan - together throng the streets dancing crying out in passionate accented reverence, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya, Pudchya Varshi Laukar ya!" (Lord Ganesha, return to us soon next year!).

We walked a good distance - as per our endurance - and then in twos and threes took seats in the convoy of empty cars that were following. In the car, it struck home to me that I felt a twinge of poignance at our beloved deity, in all the joy and enthusiasm, was to go into the sea at Chowpatty beach.

The scene was a magnificent panorama with Rima Jain offering a particularly moving send-off.

She is the daughter of legendary Raj Kapoor and my mother reminisces about the times she had witnessed Raj Kapoor's Ganpati as they used to go to Shivaji Park beach for the visarjan - the lord used to be placed at RK Studios for all to do the darshan.

The Ganpati visarjan marks the bittersweet conclusion of this auspicious festival. As we bid farewell to the elephant-headed god, we symbolically release Him back to His celestial abode. This act embodies the eternal cycle of creation, preservation, and dissolution that governs all existence. The ritual is infused with profound devotion and heartfelt gratitude as worshippers express thanks for Ganesha's blessings.

While there's a touch of sadness in this parting, it's balanced by an unwavering faith that Ganesha will grace us with His presence again next year. Tradition holds that the visarjan ceremony amplifies spiritual potency and ushers in a wave of positive energy, paving the way for joy, abundance, and triumph in our lives.

Some news I picked up in passing about talented actor Aadar Jain with his rich cinematic legacy and versatility as an actor - he's also going to be seen on the silver screen in a challenging role and is also going the OTT way and we'll get to see him soon again!

He received accolades for his comic timing in 'Hello Charlie' and if his dancing here is anything to go by - we've got another uber-talented Raj Kapoor grandson who will make female fans swoon and the box office ring!

Special celebration with Mukesh Family

My Ganpati celebrations are never complete without a darshan at the gathering hosted by Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Neil Mukesh. It is a warm, welcoming, and traditionally authentic magnificent spectacle. The decor around is laboriously detailed splendour, befitting the magnificent Ganesha, bejewelled and clad in grand finery and flower garlands that immerse you into a meditative obeisance.

With a pujari installed to dispense prasad and bless each comer with auspicious mantras.

This year's celebration holds extra significance, with two upcoming mentionable events. An upcoming wedding in the family, about which in a bit, and my own excited anticipation at being informed that the immensely talented Neil Nitin Mukesh returns to what he does best – after a hiatus, he returns to the screen captivating audiences as the superb handsome actor that he is, blending intensity with effortless, sinewy good looks.

The other high-point is the oncoming nuptials of the youthful scion, Naman Nitin Mukesh soon - it is still very very hush-hush, but I'm planning my own haute couture even as I am sharing this secret with my readers, before the tabloids splash it.

Nishi Nitin Mukesh, Nitin Mukesh, and Rukmini stand out for their love, care, and all-encompassing affection towards the multitudes of friends that visit each day. Their warmth and generosity have always made me feel like an extension of their own family, and I make it a point to even fly back to India for this darshan if I'm overseas.

Sound healing with Rini

After the high-octane celebrations, my week comes to a closure with a most calming evening. I attend Rini Bhansali's mellifluous two-hour "Sound-Healing" and meditation session, calming as it most surely is, it also disseminates healing towards present with a backdrop of cymbals, drums, wind chimes, and all sounds of birds and the sea and nature created with some magical wind instruments and bamboos!