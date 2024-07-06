Nisha’s Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Celebratory Dinners, Informative Podcasts, And More

Turning 80

The week began on a celebratory note - a restaurant buzzing with tables all occupied with friends and well-wishers. It is after all a momentous milestone celebration, as everyone's good friend Padam Chaddha has turned octogenarian this birthday. There are many contemporaries no doubt, but millennials and Gen Z too interspersed with happy wishes and the mandatory cake cutting for ‘Padam aunty’, the well-versed ‘Baar baar yeh din aaye’ resounding even as guests tuck in, pampered for choice with an extensive menu.

Her hospitality, spreads across - ‘Do have the 'Tub Tim Krob' sweet!’ she urges ‘It's a favourite.’ As she moves from table to table midst all our affectionate wishes to this much loved lady.

Lure of the thali

The allure of a thali in India is timeless. Something about tasting portions decorated in a delectable array makes it so attractive to the palate that I often end up eating more that I bargained for when invited to a thali meal.

Perhaps the china plates (even if bone-china) of today — British culture adopted — have their own irretrievable place, but a restaurant thali meal sets the tastebuds in anticipatory mode. So it was when Sandhya Gupta had a thali lunch with a few of my friends. A delectable array indeed. Waiters attentively plied with refills, as we cheered each other with refreshing glasses of chaas — enhancing the hospitality quotient. They were trying to dodge and balance while some eager beavers manoeuvred selfies even through this sit-down lunch!?

We spoke about movies ,monsoons and their vagaries, cricket matches and our triumph therein being foremost.

A restaurant thali in Mumbai is usually of Gujarati or Marwadi cuisine. A visual treat with many little katoris of sabzis and daals and the sweetened kadhi, little snacks like Dhokla and samosas and kachoris, midst chutneys, pickles and condiments

What exactly is the allure of the thali? After all, its contents are almost certainly a part of most home meals! Perhaps it is a recall to our traditional eating roots — to times when meals were always served in gleaming brass thalis, and the hoi-polloi sat cross-legged on floors, senior patriarchs being seated first, then, in order of hierarchy down to the children and last of all the ladies with the mother who presided over the meal being the last. The elite and the well endowed were often defined by silver thalis, royalty perhaps even gold.

Chit-chat

My next mention this week has to be about innovative enterprises by women entrepreneurs who are admirably making their place in the industry. A friend Anchal Gupta had a special lunch for me to chat about her product on a podcast because I find it’s a much needed lacuna in India until now sourced from foreign visits.

Lengthy air travel needs some support to legs, with special stocking-style leg-wear, to brace-up against stiffness and compromised flexibility in-flight. My friend has admirably filled the space with her such stocking leg-wear which apart from flights may also lend strength to weak legs.

Kudos to her womanly attention to this need, and she is doing a great service, also much to her own benefit.

So it was a greatly satisfying unroll of events this week, and though I wonder what would be noteworthy next week, never a dull moment in our Mumbai? So let's look to the week ahead.

Write to Nisha at nishjamwal@gmail.com