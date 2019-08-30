Nischay Ralhan - A young and talented actor going to feature in a big web series

Getting fame at a very young age is not at all easy you need hardwork and determination, Nischay by his efforts is growing in showbizz.

Nischay Ralhan is a 23 year old young actor, rapper, host and traveller from Chandigarh, India. He is an entrepreneur first , His father is into construction business since 25 years and he has followed his roots after graduation , but at the age of 22 he took a leap of faith and became an actor of his choice. He is best known for his achievements as a best actor and student while he was doing his acting course from Asian Academy of film and TV, Marwah studios.

He is now all set to make his debut in an upcoming web series named "Hysteric" which will be streaming on a reputed digital media platform . He has already done few music videos, advertisements, short films and web series and tv shows. Soon after his web series he wants to try getting roles in bollywood movies.

For him the upcoming opportunities are never going to come to an end so we wish him successful future and a lot more wonderful opportunities to knock his door.