Nine Shades of Navratri: Goddess of protection

The sixth day of Navaratri festival is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. Once there was a great sage named Katya and it was his wish that Maa Durga be born his daughter. He practised austere penance for several years to please the Gods. The trinity of Gods – Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva – got enraged and they designed Goddess Durga, who was an end result of the abilities of all deities. Since she was born to Katya, she was called Katyayani.

Maa Katyayani has three eyes and four hands. She holds a sword in Her one left-hand and a lotus in another. The other two hands respectively show protecting and allowing actions. If you make vow of fasting and worshipping her, she would bless you with the husband you have wished and prayed for.

If a lady’s marriage is getting delayed due to one or the other reason, she may worship Maa Katyayani to remove obstacles that may be causing delays in her marriage. It is one of the most fearful forms that Maa Durga assumed to annihilate the demons. However, she is very benign to her devotees and protects them with the highest care and compassion.

The importance

Ma Katyayani rules over the planet Brihaspati or Jupiter. Brihaspati is the most beneficial planet in the entire system of astrology. The very sight of the planet Guru or Jupiter will give immense benefits, prosperity, and success in life. Katyayani puja gives the devotees all the benefits got from the planet Jupiter and she alleviates the problems caused by the afflicted Jupiter in the horoscope.

Offerings and colour

Ma Katyayani’s favourite flowers are red roses and therefore it is auspicious to do the sixth day of Navratri puja with red roses. Start the puja with Ganesh prarthna and then offer shodasopachar to Maa Katyayani concluding with arati. The colour for the day is white and red.