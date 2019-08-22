Niharikaa Agarwal soon to make her digital debut with a biggie

Niharikaa Agarwal the diva who made her Bollywood debut with the movie Unsound 2013 won hearts with her astounding persona and charm is all set to enter the Web series world.

Extracting immense fame and fan fam from her music videos with Vinay Anand and Krishna's Bhains ki Pooch, Niharikaa is all geared up for her upcoming projects in the pipeline.

The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year having well-renowned Starcast under an ace production house. Niharikaa will be soon seen in a music video releasing later this year.