Newly-wed Bride Radhika Merchant Chooses A Simple Pink Anarkali and No Make-up Look On Her Visit To Jamnagar With Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied knot on July 12, 2024. After their 3 day wedding and post wedding festivities, the couple visited Gujrat's Jamnagar last evening. The couple received a warm welcome from the people of Jamnagar. Fireworks, lightings, floral showers and people dancing in joy while welcoming the couple is how they greeted the newlyweds.

The choti bahu of Ambani family adorned a series of designer lehengas and outfits for her pre-wedding, wedding and post wedding festivities. For her visit to Jamnagar after her wedding, she chose to opt for a simple look. She wore a pink anarkali and went for a no make-up look.

Papparazzi videos show how Anant and Radhika were greeted by a huge crowd as they entered Jamnagar. As per traditional Indian rituals, a group of women performed the couple's aarti and showered bestowed their blessings to the just married couple.

Moreover, a group of people also performed dance to welcome them and to celebrate their union. The couple was also welcomed by a group of pandits as they performed a traditional Gujrati ritual of welcoming the groom and the bride in their home town. Anant and Radhika looked overwhelmed and humbled while they waved at the crowd that had gathered to greet and congratulate them.

What was Radhika Merchant wearing for her first visit to Jamnagar post wedding?

Radhika opted for a simple outfit and a no make-up look as she visited Jamnagar with her husband, Anant Ambani. She wore a simple breezy anarkali kurta that had a white strap pattern. It was a full sleeves anarkali that had intricate thread embroidery on its edges. The anarkali looked flowy and it also had silver gota in the front.

To complement her kurta, she also draped a matching dupatta over her shoulders and wore pink palazzo pants with that had same tones of pink. She did wear heavy jewels with this outfit. Instead, she opted for diamond stud earrings, diamond ring, a sleek ponytail and a no make-up look. Radhika looked gorgeous in a simple no make-up look and greeted the crowd warmly.