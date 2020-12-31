New Year 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

New Year's Eve is here and amid the pandemic the celebrations will be slightly muted this year. And with people accepting the new normal, people are planning to ring in the new year with their friends and family members via video-chat apps like Zoom, FaceTime and Skype to avoid gatherings.

Just as we move forward to 2021, it might be a good idea to reconnect with old friends and wish your loved ones a happy new year!

Here are some wishes and greetings to send to your loved ones.

"The best is yet to come" - Frank Sinatra

"For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice" -TS Eliot

"Good resolutions are simply cheques that men draw on a bank where they have no account" - Oscar Wilde