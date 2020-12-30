New Year 2021: Easy and achievable resolutions that you can adopt this year

Although we did not realise it yet, 2020 is about to end in a day! While new years are known for the zeal they bring in our lives, the resolutions we make to start afresh also make a bigger part of the celebration. However, with the pandemic thwarting several plans, we should now look for easier and achievable targets to welcome this year.

We have collated a list of easy and achievable resolutions that you can adopt this year

1. Create a cleaning schedule

Nothing will help us to keep ourselves safe in this year than maintaining a schedule for hygiene and cleaning. This resolution will not just make you feel healthy but will also charge your mood.