New Year 2021: Easy and achievable resolutions that you can adopt this year

Although we did not realise it yet, 2020 is about to end in a day! While new years are known for the zeal they bring in our lives, the resolutions we make to start afresh also make a bigger part of the celebration. However, with the pandemic thwarting several plans, we should now look for easier and achievable targets to welcome this year.
We have collated a list of easy and achievable resolutions that you can adopt this year
1. Create a cleaning schedule
Nothing will help us to keep ourselves safe in this year than maintaining a schedule for hygiene and cleaning. This resolution will not just make you feel healthy but will also charge your mood.
2. Drink less alcohol
Although no research has established that not drinking alcohol will keep you safe from COVID-19, it will definitely help you stay fit. Doing the same could improve your mood, sleep, skin, and immune system and it'll also help you save your money.
3. Quit smoking
We do not have to tell you specifically that cigarettes are extremely harmful to your health, especially for your lungs. Several types of research also have established a link between smoking and severity of COVID-19.
4. Eat healthily
Although to adopt the habit of eating healthy, one should not need an occasion, we often do not care about eating habits. Now is the time to do so.
5. Start exercising
Many people begin an exercise program, but abandon it after some time. Now that 'work from home' is giving us some more time, we should really consider giving that time for improving our health. Planning properly or taking a friend with you to start the regime will help you to complete the resolution.
