Navratri 2021: The ultimate guide to fashion this festive season

New Delhi: Navratri, the Hindu festival of nine nights, has begun. This nine-night Indian festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. A different auspicious colour is associated with each day of the festival, honouring the Goddess' many incarnations. Wearing the appropriate colour on festive days will add to the celebration's atmosphere, says Designer Kavita Gupta. Mentioned below are the creations by the ace designer.

Day 3: Nothing compares to the timeless elegance of a white Kurti paired with a phulkari or bandhej dupatta. Wear this with oxidized silver jewellery for the dandiya night to look stunning.

Day 4: A red saree is a must-have for any Indian woman's wardrobe. However, wearing a red ruffle saree will draw attention to you on a festive night.

Day 5: Royal blue is associated with aristocracy and looks stunning on people of all skin tones. Our Navratri Dandiya Raas Lehenga Choli with Dupatta will put you in the mood for Garbha right away. Makeup, silver jewellery, and festive flair will all brighten your festive spirits.

Day 6: Wear marigold yellow, an auspicious colour for Indian celebrations because of its meaning. There are numerous trendy ways to wear a bright and cheery colour. Bring the modern look to your wardrobe by wearing an asymmetrical flared kurta with foil prints. Indulge in glitzy golden metallic prints for a glimmering look.

Day 7: Enjoy this day with spirit in this season's fashion trend for voluminous sleeves. Wear a dress with oversized sleeves to make a statement. Turn all eyes on yourself in this vintage-inspired bell-sleeve kurta. Aside from that, the stunning shade of green will instantly elevate your style game.

Day 8: Embroideries have always been a major fashion trend, no matter what time it is. Each one is unique and adds a fun, carefree vibe to your ensemble. Choose a soft Lucknowi saree or kurta in Peacock Green. Adding extra sequins or zari in a soothing colour for Navratri will enhance the charm.

Day 9: Kurtas with a modest and clean-cut receive a festive makeover. Opt for a traditional purple kurta that's been given a modern makeover. There's a funky vibe to the embroidery at the top and bottom of the shirt.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:46 AM IST