National Women's Day: Reflecting On World Data On Indian Women in the Workforce

As India celebrates the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu on February 13, we look back into the chronicles of growth and empowerment to trace the right data and estimate the condition of women in India. Sarojini Naidu, the nightingale of India, contributed to the constitution when women were not even allowed to choose the path of pen and paper.

National Women's Day is a celebration of the diversity of feminine ethos and goals that are very different from white feminism or white-brown feminism. The key idea behind this innovative celebration of her birthday lies in supporting the growth of women so that they can make independent decisions and become the leaders of their lives.

Employment and the contribution of women to a wholesome workforce are issues that need proper insight and observation. We can always gauge and underline different conclusions to understand the real picture and serve the actual purpose of feminism-oriented, beautiful celebrations.

The government's data on women's participation

According to official government data, the participation of women in the workforce has now escalated. In the fresh records of the 'Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation', participation has now increased by 4.2%, which is considered quite significant growth.

This data includes several segments of absolute development areas that consist of education, skills, employment, and other crucial factors to conclude. However, the data of 37.0% (October 2023) does not depict the ratio of gender gap, discrimination, wages, or the type of work with proper classification.

The global parameters have different estimations

On the other hand, the global parameters have raised questions about the perceived claim of growth. According to the data from the International Labour Organization, there is a 50.09% gender gap in the work force. Apart from this, only 19.2% of women participate in the active stream, while men are way ahead and have more opportunities and contributions. The difference between two different calculations is concerning enough to make you think twice.

'State of Working': A Visionary report

Similarly, a study from Azim Premji University presents a quite different picture of this growth phenomenon. According to the 'State of Working' report by Azim Premji University, the increased participation is not a considerable growth after the coronavirus pandemic. Unleashing the picture, the study has also clarified that the key reason behind the rise is the swelling demand for labor, household-oriented businesses, and the mounting trend of self-employment among the female population of India.

On National Women's Day, we need to revise the definitions of growth to track the real reasons and understand the situation. The right information will indeed kindle real consciousness and arouse visionary concerns to decode the problem, fill the trenches, and come up with creative and worthy solutions.