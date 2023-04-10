National Safe Motherhood Day 2023: History, significance & all you need to know |

National Safe Motherhood Day is observed on April 11 every year to promote awareness about the importance of having proper access to healthcare during the various stages of pregnancy, and motherhood.

The campaign was launched by the White Ribbon Alliance (WRAI). India was once considered one of the world’s most dangerous countries to give birth as it contributed to 15% of all maternal deaths globally.

As per records from the World Health Organization, almost 830 women die daily from preventable causes associated with pregnancy. It also said that maternal mortality rates in impoverished nations may reach 99 percent.

The theme for National Safe Motherhood Day 2023 is yet t be revealed. However, the last year's theme was "remain at home amid the coronavirus and protect mother and infant from the infection."