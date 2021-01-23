National Girl Child Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, and quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

National Girl Child Day was started back in 2008 by The Ministry of Women and Child with the aim of highlighting the inequalities faced by girls at many levels in our society.

The purpose behind celebrating this day is to create awareness on a number of topics like rights of a girl child, importance of education, proper nutrition and health.

The day demands that people must acknowledge the problems which prevent the girl child from exercising her basic rights and find ways to contribute as much as they can to the solution.

Here are the best Whatsapp and Facebook messages and wishes which you can share with your daughter, sisters and friends.

"Smiling face of each and every young girl is the mark of God’s quality".

"Your grin makes me happy. Your examples of overcoming adversity make me proud. I cherish you. Happy Girl Child Day."

"A Darling daughter in the house is a well-spring of delight, a courier of harmony and love, a resting place for blamelessness on earth."

"So as to ascend from its very own fiery debris, a Phoenix initially should consume fire .You a girl is phoenix , your struggles are fire."

"A girl is a miracle which shows magic every day in your life."

"Girls are pearls, ladies are rubies, and women are wonderful.”

"Smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God’s presence.”