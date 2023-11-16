National Epilepsy Day 2023: Date, Significance And 5 Symptoms Of The Disease

Picture for representation | pexels

India commemorates National Epilepsy Day on November 17 each year to raise awareness about epilepsy, a medical condition affecting the brain and characterized by untimely seizures or fits. Described by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a 'chronic non-communicable disease of the brain,' epilepsy is marked by recurrent seizures.

This observance aims to educate the public about the impact of epilepsy on individuals, families, and communities globally. National Epilepsy Day strives to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding the condition and advocates for the human rights of those with epilepsy, encouraging them to lead fulfilling lives.

Significance

According to the WHO, approximately 50 million people worldwide live with epilepsy, making it one of the most prevalent neurological diseases. The risk of premature death among individuals with epilepsy is up to three times higher than in the general population. Given these alarming statistics, it is crucial to disseminate information about preventive measures and diagnostic methods for effective treatment.

WHO further reports that nearly 80% residing in low- and middle-income countries. This emphasizes the need to raise awareness and reduce the prevalence of epilepsy, particularly in regions with limited resources.

Statistically, one in a hundred people develops epilepsy, and it is more common among both young children and older individuals. Recognizing the severity of the issue, the Epilepsy Foundation of India has initiated a nationwide campaign to mitigate the prevalence of this disorder in the country. By doing so, there is a collective effort to inform and educate the public about epilepsy, its prevention, and the available diagnostic and treatment options.

The National Health Portal has listed the causes and symptoms of epilepsy and also mentioned some tips for epileptic patients.

Causes

1. Brain damage from prenatal and perinatal injury

2. Congenital abnormalities

3. Brain Infections

4. Stroke and Brain Tumors

5. Head Injury/ Accidents

6. Prolonged high fever during childhood

The causes of epilepsy vary, with some cases having identifiable triggers while others remain unknown. Given that epilepsy is linked to abnormal brain activity, seizures can potentially impact any brain process.

Symptoms

1. Sudden twitching (uncontrollable jerking motions of the arms and legs)

2. Loss of consciousness

3. Tingling sensation (feeling of pricking pins or needles) in arms or legs

4. Stiffness in muscles of arms or legs or face

