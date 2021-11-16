National Epilepsy Day 2021: Causes, symptoms, and all you need to know

India observes National Epilepsy Day on November 17 to create awareness about the disease. Epilepsy is a medical condition of the brain, which results in untimely seizures or fits. The World Health Organisation has described epilepsy as a “chronic non-communicable disease of the brain which is characterized by recurrent seizures”.

WHO also reported that close to 50 million people in the world suffer from epilepsy. It is considered as one of the most common neurological diseases globally. Nearly 80% of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, it is significant to make people aware of the condition and reduce the number of affected people.

Statistically, one in a hundred people develop this disorder, and it is more common among young children and older people. The Epilepsy Foundation of India started a nationwide campaign to reduce the prevalence of this disease in the country.

The National Health Portal has listed the causes and symptoms of epilepsy and also mentioned some tips for epileptic patients

Causes

1. Brain damage from prenatal and perinatal injury

2. Congenital abnormalities

3. Brain Infections

4. Stroke and Brain Tumors

5. Head Injury/ Accidents

6. Prolonged high fever during childhood

Symptoms

1. Sudden twitching (uncontrollable jerking motions of the arms and legs)

2. Loss of consciousness

3. Tingling sensation (feeling of pricking pins or needles) in arms or legs

4. Stiffness in muscles of arms or legs or face

Some tips for patients

1. Take the epilepsy medications regularly as advised by a doctor, even if you are not having seizures.

2. Do not discontinue the medications without your doctors’ advice.

3. Consult your doctor while taking any other medications to avoid possible side effects or any complications.

4. Do not drink alcohol as it provokes seizures.

Here is what you can do if you see an individual having a seizure

1. Don't panic

2. Loosen any tight neckwear

3. Allow the person to rest or sleep

4. Put something soft pillow under his or her head

5. Remove sharp objects or other harmful objects around the person

6. Do not put anything into the person's mouth for the fear of swallowing tongue

7. Roll the person onto one side so that any fluid in the mouth can safely come out.

Disclaimer: The author of this article is not a medical professional, we advise our readers to consult a medical professional or healthcare provider if they're seeking medical advice, diagnoses, or treatment.

