National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Date, Significance & Facts

National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on November 7 in India to create more awareness about early detection of cancer and its prevention. For the same reason, the National Cancer Control Programme began in 1975 to facilitate cancer treatment across the country and there are other programs in the country to improve research on the disease, for its early detection and prevention.

1.1 million new cancer cases are reported in India annually out of which two-thirds are diagnosed at an advanced stage which decreases patients' chance of survival. The major cause of late detection of 50% of cancer is illiteracy, lack of awareness, fear and stigma.

Significance

In India, most cancer cases are reported at a later stage and that's why date rates are higher and here, comes the role of a day like National Cancer Awareness Day to spread awareness about deadly cancer so that maximum lives could be saved.

Crush cancer

Facts about cancer

• As per experts, in India, 70% of cancers are caused due to preventable factors, 40% are tobacco-related, 20% are infection-related and 10% due to miscellaneous reasons.

• The day emphasises avoiding lifestyle choices that could lead to cancer. According to Lancet’s report consuming tobacco is a major cause of nearly 14 types of cancer. Consuming too much alcohol, drug use, and poor diet may also cause cancer.

• Use of tobacco use and air pollution can increase the risk of lung cancer and awareness about the same is crucial.

• Breast cancer cases in India are higher with every 2 women diagnosed with the disease and only one survives. Therefore early detection of cancer is necessary.

• Unsafe sex increases the risk of cervical cancer which is the second most occurring cancer in women in India.

• In every 8 minutes, one woman dies due to cervical cancer.

• Doctors advise women to undertake self-breast tests on a regular basis at home, seven days before and after periods.

• Cancer caused approximately 9.6 million deaths in the world in 2018 out of which India's share was around 8.17% as per WHO.