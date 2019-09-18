Nasser Al-Kaabi- One of the leading CEO of Qatar explicating the elite sport of horse racing

People who are very much fond of sports are familiar with one of the elite sport i.e. Horse racing. The game which is running since 200 years and still holds an eminent position in the sport sphere.

Nasser Al-Kaabi is of the renowned horse racing influencers and media commentators in the Middle East, Qatar. He is the CEO of the most prestigious Qatar horse racing club (QREC). Touching the heights of success he is growing astounding and setting a bench mark for many. Because of his popularity and skills he was interviewed by some renowned publications like Forbes, CNN, and some of the leading Middle East publications. A pro Jockey leading his team towards the rising presence and high-ranking partnerships in the world of horseracing.

Creating history, they are going to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and international tennis and golf tournaments every year. He has been auxiliar with the best jockeys like Frankie Dettori. He himself played this game for many years and now shaping the edge of it, which could shape a versatile future of many.

Thus, from being a player to a pro in this game, he acquired mastery in his skills. For his future we wish him Good Luck.