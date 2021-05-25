Narasimha Jayanti 2021: Significance, Rituals, Timings - Here's all you need to know about the festival

Narasimha Jayanti is an important festival among the Hindus as it commemorates the birth of Lord Narasimha or the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on Vaisakh Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Shukla Paksha(Waxing Moon period), which falls on May 25 this year.

According to the Puranas(religious text), Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha, a half lion and half man, to kill the demon Hiranyakashipu. Similar to many other festivals the purpose of Narasimha Jayanti is to eliminate adharma (the path of wickedness) and to pursue dharma (the path of righteousness).

Rituals :

The festival is observed as a day of fasting and prayer among the devotees of Lord Vishnu. Devotees abstain from grains, cereals and eat only one meal a day before. Breaking of the fast or Parana is done the next day at an appropriate time.

The devotees take Sankalp(vow) in the afternoon and perform Lord Narasimha Pujan during Sanyakal before sunset.It is believed that Narsimha appeared during the twilight hours(Sayanha Kala) of Chaturdashi which is why the Puja is performed around the same time.

Timings:

Sayanha Kala Puja or evening puja will be from 04:26 pm to 07:11 pm.

Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti will be after 05:25 am on May 26, 2021.

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp(puja) time will commence at 10:56 am and last till 1:41 pm.

Chaturdashi tithi begins at 12:11 am on May 25, 2021 and ends at 8:29 pm on May 25, 2021.