Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Puja timings, date and all you need to know

The auspicious Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated all across India today. Narsimha Jayanti is an annual festival celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Narsimha.

Lord Narsimha, who is fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, had appeared on 14th day of Shukla Paksa during sunset. This day is considered highly auspicious among ardent devotees of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fast, which is similar to Ekadashi fasting.

Puja Tithi:

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, bathe and offer special prayers (Puja) to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narasimha. After the puja ceremony, devotees offer coconut, sweets, fruits, Kesar, flowers, and kumkum to Lord Narasimha. They then begin their fast that starts at sunrise on Narasimha Jayanti and ends at sunrise the following day.

Puja timings:

Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala Puja Time - 04:19 PM to 07:00 PM

Next-Day Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti - after 05:35 AM, May 07

On Narasimha Jayanti, Parana Day Chaturdashi would be over before Sunrise

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp Time - 10:58 AM to 01:38 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 11:21 PM on May 05, 2020