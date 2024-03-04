Muslim Baby Girl Names Starting With 'D': Meaning, Qualities And More

FPJ

She can melt the stones and bring blooms to the oasis of daydreams. Just a little smile can mop out the bumfuzzled world and sort out the fuss of life. Your fairy is born to radiate sunshine, the stars await her raconteur twinkles of eyes, and now a cheerful miracle is in your lap to change the mind maps and pinpoint the doors that were never really closed!

Her name will infuse the first sentence of her introduction, and the universe will recognise this as a birthmark with voice. As a word, this will be jotted down on all the pages of her lifebook so that lost parts can be assembled.

Dua: Dua means prayer. A happy name to invoke the love and mercy of Almighty Allah for a sorted and blessed life.

Duniya: This name can make her shine like a star to win the battles of the world and secure her space.

Dilshad: Dilshad means a happy and cheerful girl. A pretty joyous name to knock on the doors of good fortune.

Dima: Dima signifies soft rain. A delicate rain that can shower fresh hopes and raw daydreams.

Dhuha: It's the name of a 'soorah' from the holy Qur'an, which has healing effects to restore hope in good days. Choose this name to reinforce her grace and spirituality.

Dabisan: Dabisan means a garden. A happy garden of goodwill can change the algorithm of her life.

Diqrah: Diqrah is a word to address a narrator of Hadith. A religious name to remind her of the beautiful lessons of Prophet Mohammad and Islam.

Daanesh: Daanesh means the mind. An insightful name to foster a new wave of vision, thoughts, and steps.

Durrah: Durrah means a pearl so that she can become unique, rare, and special like a dazzling pearl.

Deema: Deema is like a rainy cloud. Choose this name to allure fate, emotional depth, and mercy.

Damik: Damik means the earth, to bring the power and beauty of the earth.

Dil-ara: Dil-ara means a lovely girl. Underline this name to appreciate her presence.

Dashtagni: Dashtagani is someone like a dazzling fire to ignite the spiritual light of knowledge, wisdom, and rebellion.

Daamlah: Daamlah means someone soft and delicate. A beautiful name to empower her wings so that she can fight like a girl.