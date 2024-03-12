Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With G: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

If you are looking for an adorable name for your baby boy that starts with G which holds a significant Islamic connection, your search stops here as we list down a set of few names tracing its origin to the Arabic scriptures and religious preaching. Take a look at the meaning and other interesting details of the name before you choose the right one for your little one.

Ghaffar: This name means "forgiving" or "merciful." Thus, it is associated with the quality of forgiveness and compassion, reflecting on the importance of kindness and mercy in Islam.

Ghalib: One of the beautiful names for your baby boy is this one which reminds you of the great poet Mirza Ghalib. The meaning of this is "dominant" or "victorious." It represents strength, power, and authority, reflecting the qualities of a leader and a conqueror.

Gulzar: Impressed with the soulful verses of poet and lyricist Gulzar? You may name your son after his name which means "abode of roses." It is said to symbolise beauty and tranquility. Someone with this name is likely to be creative and a nature lover.

Ghaziullah: This name is formed by combining the word "Ghazi" (warrior) with "Allah" (God), and it refers to the "conqueror by the grace of Allah." Indeed, it carries a deep meaning and a divine significance associated with courage, victory, and faith.

Ghulam: This Arabic term translates to "servant," however, in connection with the Almighty. It resonates with the thought that everyone is a servant of Allah who blesses us with this grace and mercy. The qualities associated with this adorable name are humbleness and the attitude of service to others.

Ghaith: This is a simple yet unique name used in Muslim families. It means "rain" in the Arabic language. Usually, a child who is born in the rainy season is given this name. While it means rain, it extends to signify the shower of blessings, mainly fertility and good health.

Gibril: Gibril is the Arabic form of the name Gabriel, who is an archangel in Islamic tradition. The name means "God is my strength" and is associated with divine messages and guidance.

Ghassan: This is one of the widely used names in Muslim communities as it represents strength. The term is derived from the Arabic word "ghas," which means "youthfulness" or "vigorous." The qualities that go along with this name include vitality, strength, and resilience.

Ghani: The meaning of this name is "self-sufficient" or "rich." It holds its roots in the Arabic language and is associated with Islam and the power of prayers to achieve and acquire anything they desire, making them prosperous.

Ghayoor: This is not a popular name, but one of the best names for your child. The meaning of this name is associated with "self-respect" and being "modest," thus reflecting on the nature of the person being humble, dignified, and noble.

Ghayasuddin: - Combining "Ghayas" (aid) with "Din" (religion), this Muslim baby boy's name refers to the supporter of faith." It signifies a strong commitment to Islam and a willingness to uphold its principles. It is believed that someone with this name will take great interest in religious activities and seek desired spiritual advancement.