Mumbai's Govandi Arts Festival starts from Feb 15 | Govandi Arts Festival

Govandi Arts Festival starts on Feb 15 and ends on Feb 19 at Mumbai’s Natwar Parekh Colony. All the events are scheduled between 3 pm to 8 pm on each day.

The festival will include filmmaking, live rap and theatre performances, music, film screenings, art and photography exhibits. It will be performed and showcased live by artists from Govandi.

45 youth from the area were mentored by Mumbai-based artists for six months and along with that three artists in residence worked with the people of the community to create site-specific art and installations through animation, storytelling and crafts curation.

The festival is part of the ‘India/UK Together, a Season of Culture’, taking place in India and the UK from June 2022 to March 2023. It is aimed to strengthen the bilateral relationship, friendship and vibrant cultural bonds between the two countries and also marks India’s 75th anniversary. It will highlight and promote the artistic abilities of underrepresented communities through inclusive practices.

Among the highlights is an art parade of hand-made lanterns conceptualised by the UK-based Lamplighter Arts CIC, co-created with the residents. You can also, participate in multiple creative workshops and be part of lantern procession.

You can book the ticket online, free of cost.