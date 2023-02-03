Mumbai: Woodside Inn in Colaba ranks among the top places in the world to drink beer

Woodside Inn, Colaba | Woodside Inn- Instagram

'Where to Drink Beer' is the ultimate guide by the real experts- 500 of the world's most revered brewers reveal the little-known, eclectic, and surprising destinations they visit for their ultimate beer. With 1,600 listings in more than 70 countries and detailed maps, reviews, key information, honest comments, and suggestions, there is nothing like it. Designed in the same visually striking format as Phaidon's bestselling 'Where Chefs Eat', this book guides thirsty beer fans toward the best places across the globe to find the best examples of the world's most popular beverage.

Woodside Inn in Colaba is a gastropub that has brought Mumbai's beer scene on the world map by registering its name with the best breweries in the world by being listed in the book 'Where to Drink Beer'.

The global publication is popular for its title 'Where Chefs Eat', a guide to global cuisine with recommendations from 650 of the world’s best chefs.

Woodside Inn is a cosy, warmly decorated gastropub which serves a range of global dishes along with best collection of alcoholic drinks. It was also the first pub in Mumbai that was not a brewpub to serve craft beer—then the only outlet for Dombivli-based brewery Gateway Brewing Co. Over the years, Woodside has built a reputation for consistently good food- and craft-beer discoveries across its outlets at Colaba, Andheri and Bandra.

Burger-beer joint Woodside Inn in Colaba offers classic options like a chicken burger spiced with ghost chilli sauce or a pulled lamb one, this is one place that gets vegetarian patties right too. Especially the one that comes stuffed with sautéed mushroom, Spotted Cow Fromagerie’s melted camembert, a dash of truffle oil and caramelised onions. Their happy hours is something that should not be missed.

