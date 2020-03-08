Mumbai weekend getaway: Here's what you can do to have a blast this weekend

Hilton Mumbai Int’l Airport
A delectable brunch specially curated for the occasion with lavish buffet spread while raising a toast to the spirit of empowered women who help the rest rise above, will be reverberant at The Brasserie. Live counters ensure a great time with an interactive cider tasting coupled with a training session.
The live and vibrant bangle making activity is sure to tickle your senses along with the taste buds at this elegant hotel reminiscent of the colonial British Raj.
Fragrant Sun by the Lake, Mulshi
Private vacation homes offer ease and comfort. SaffronStays’ property near Mumbai conforms to the eco-friendly mind-set. Soak in the serene greenery partake of nutritious food in chosen company. Revel in the family room over interactive sessions and retire to the three individual cottages to rekindle old connections. Dine at the outdoor communal table on the sewing kit tables or catch up over dinner by the bonfire. A trek down to Mulshi Lake for a bracing and invigorating swim can make a redolent and lingering day out!
Conrad, Bengaluru
Ditch the drab fitness workout! Celebrate with one that helps women get stronger and fitter yet is soft on joints and is injury free is our way of reminding them that taking care of their body is important, possible and fun,” says coach Pooja Arora who will guide participants of Hydrofit session, through high intensity interval training in the pool.
A Bollywood drumbeat number promises to end it with a splashing high. While having so much fun close to a whopping 500 calories is burnt in an hour! A curated wellness breakfast by Executive Chef Praveen Shetty and an open house with the coach at the award winning alfresco destination, Tiamo awaits at this spectacular hotel. Chef Reep helms an all-women team of culinary maestros to curate a stellar brunch for women!
RARE Hotels
Aesthetically-inclined clique of travelholics? Go on an arty tour to Shoba Mohan’s RARE Hotels which showcase dying arts, textile and folk traditions. Located in the rich craft zones, engaged in cultural and art activities, meet the Phad artists in Shahpura Bagh, interact with silk weavers of Benares at Brijarama Palace or attend a workshop with Gond artists at Kipling Camp in Kanha. Participate in the many dedicated festivals in the RARE Community unique to the destination.
InterContinental Chennai, Mahabalipuram
The Girls Getaway Trip for the exploratory and travel-happy souls offers views of tranquil waves of the Bay of Bengal from your luxurious suite; spa therapies, delectable food, walks by the beach, glamping, experiential temple and silk trails, option to discover the architectural beauty or just relax by the bay with gentle music, great local cuisine and artisanal drinks. Revel in a solo trip or with your band of women.
Bar Bank, Powai
Corum Hospitality’s alfresco Bar Bank, is the place for foodies. With food trucks of well-known brands like China Box, Sassy Spiked, L’ Dorado, Masala Route, Mexican Express. Enjoy the pleasant evening breeze over a drink with sumptuous food in quirky cubicles, soar on swings or perch on high bar chairs. Food with great music can be elevating!
Kofuku Japanese restaurant, Powai
Merriment with welcome drink on the house, spin the wheel with assured treats on every spin and more. International Contortionist Viktoria Biskup will manifest bone-bending contortion. Corporate Chef James Biaka will showcase the art of making authentic gastronomic gems of Japan at Sushi and Yakisoba making workshop.
To make women employees feel special Kofuku is giving them a day off while they get treated to delicious food and beverages at the outlet.
