Mumbai: Veteran singer Usha Uthup to perform live at Nehru Centre

Veteran singer Usha Uthup, who is known for her sensational voice will be performing at Nehru Centre in Mumbai on March 29. The singer, through her music, has spread a message of love, peace, and harmony at various concerts across India and abroad. And this time, she will be performing for a cause of Leprosy in association with Alert-India, an NGO that works for leprosy education, rehabilitation, and treatment in India.

“Mumbai is very special to me, not because I was born there but because I have performed there. And I am very thrilled to perform in aid of Alert India. The team is doing amazing work in the area of leprosy detection and treatment. It's not only about identifying the disease but also treating that. I hope to have a lot of fun,” said Usha Uthup.

Veera M Rao, director at Alert India said, “We work towards raising awareness about leprosy and its detection and treatment. The signs of leprosy, unlike other diseases, are trouble-free and start with a small patch on the body, which is insensitive in nature. One gets to know about the disease when it is already in the advanced stage. We at Alert India, go to the patients and help them get treated at our associated clinics.”

She added that the NGO volunteers are active in about 13 districts of Maharashtra with over 100 clinics for treatment. “We also provide special foot to the people at the advanced stage of leprosy. Events like these help the NGO raise money. “Usha Uthup is a kind person. She agreed to do this event for us and the proceeds from the event will go towards the treatment and care of leprosy patients,” Rao added further.

The event is supported by Jaquar and UPL ltd.

7.30 PM at Nehru Centre, Worli

Tickets: INR 500 onwards

Available on Bookmyshow.com

