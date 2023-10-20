 Mumbai: Upcoming Bridal Pop-ups That You Simply Cannot Miss
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai: Upcoming Bridal Pop-ups That You Simply Cannot Miss

Mumbai: Upcoming Bridal Pop-ups That You Simply Cannot Miss

These bridal exhibitions will allow you to stay up-to-date, as well as introduce you to some fresh designs and designers for the wedding season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Wedding Asia

Its October, and the wedding season is about to begin! If you're preparing for your wedding and feeling overwhelmed about where to shop, look no further than bridal exhibitions. These bridal exhibitions or pop-ups are a perfect one-stop-shop that brings together a variety of bridal designers, footwear brands, jewellery artisans, and accessory labels.

Get a chance to explore the latest trends and discover fresh designs from talented designers, ensuring you're up-to-date and well-prepared for the upcoming wedding season.

Don't miss out on these fantastic events in Mumbai to find the perfect items for your special day!

Wedding Asia

Discover the grandest Indian wedding exhibition, Wedding Asia Mumbai, where the finest names in the industry unite under one roof. Experience a lavish showcase of bespoke apparel, stunning jewelry, lifestyle essentials, and more.

When: October 20 and 21

Where: Taj Land Ends

Divalicious

From celebrity clients to influencers, Divalicious is a favourite for all. From opulent lehengas to trendy pantsuits, this wedding and lifestyle exhibition has something for all!

When: October 25 & 26, 2023 

Where: NSCI Palace Halls, Worli

Read Also
Irish Boy Band Westlife Announces 3-City India Tour In November; Check Details
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

7 Must-Have Beauty Products This Festive Season

7 Must-Have Beauty Products This Festive Season

Mumbai: Upcoming Bridal Pop-ups That You Simply Cannot Miss

Mumbai: Upcoming Bridal Pop-ups That You Simply Cannot Miss

Emirates Set To Roll Out Premium Economy Class On Mumbai And Bengaluru A380 Flights

Emirates Set To Roll Out Premium Economy Class On Mumbai And Bengaluru A380 Flights

Mumbai: From Tradition To Grandeur, City's Durga Puja Pandals Are Set To Stun The Devotees

Mumbai: From Tradition To Grandeur, City's Durga Puja Pandals Are Set To Stun The Devotees

WATCH: Witness Garba Fever At Different Venues In Mumbai This Year

WATCH: Witness Garba Fever At Different Venues In Mumbai This Year