Mumbai: Upcoming Bridal Pop-ups That You Simply Cannot Miss

Its October, and the wedding season is about to begin! If you're preparing for your wedding and feeling overwhelmed about where to shop, look no further than bridal exhibitions. These bridal exhibitions or pop-ups are a perfect one-stop-shop that brings together a variety of bridal designers, footwear brands, jewellery artisans, and accessory labels.

Get a chance to explore the latest trends and discover fresh designs from talented designers, ensuring you're up-to-date and well-prepared for the upcoming wedding season.

Don't miss out on these fantastic events in Mumbai to find the perfect items for your special day!

Discover the grandest Indian wedding exhibition, Wedding Asia Mumbai, where the finest names in the industry unite under one roof. Experience a lavish showcase of bespoke apparel, stunning jewelry, lifestyle essentials, and more.

When: October 20 and 21

Where: Taj Land Ends

Divalicious

From celebrity clients to influencers, Divalicious is a favourite for all. From opulent lehengas to trendy pantsuits, this wedding and lifestyle exhibition has something for all!

When: October 25 & 26, 2023

Where: NSCI Palace Halls, Worli

