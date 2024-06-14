Mumbai This Weekend: Pride Flea Market, Food Festival, Classical Concert And Much More

Canva

The weekend in Mumbai is always lively and vibrant as the city unfolds some of the best events that many of us look forward to. From meeting your fellow LGBTQ+ supporters at the Pride Flea Market to indulging in the popular cuisine at a food festival, the city offers something for everyone.

Top events happening this weekend in Mumbai

Satrangi Mela

The month of June is observed as Pride Month, where the LGBTQ+ community come together and celebrates this month by conducting pride marches, events and much more. If you are someone who wants to support the LGBTQ+ community, then you must attend a free flea market organised by antiSOCIAL in Mumbai. 'Satrangi Mela' is here to light up the city and bring energy among the enthusiasts in the community.

When: June 16 - June 17

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Spoken Salon Shabd

As the monsoon rain is covering the streets of Mumbai, there is nothing more better than an evening filled with Hindustani poetry, stories and music. If you love the Urdu-Hindi fusion of art forms, then you shouldn't miss this captivating event organised just for you. You will experience timeless Shayari by Waseem Barelvi, soothing poems and stories by Priya Malik, Nayab Midha and Nidhi Narwal and captivating music by Mehtab Ali and Gopal Datt.

When: June 15 | 8 PM

Where: St. Andrew's Auditorium, Mumbai

Comedy Concert- A Live Standup Comedy Show

We cannot miss the laughter and joy that comedy shows bring us. Yet again, to make you laugh hard on the weekend, we have picked a live standup comedy show for you. With several comedy artists, this event promises you uncontrollable laughter.

When: June 14 - July 03

Where: The J Spot, Juhu, Mumbai

Elements of Art Workshop

Learning any art form can never do wrong to your child. One of the best hobbies to indulge in these days has to be painting. Get your 7-12-year-old to play around with colours and learn the art of painting. You never know if this hobby can make them pursue an art career or enhance their skills.

When: June 15 | 10:30 AM

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai

Classicool- Classical Fusion Concert

If you love classical music, then you must plan your weekend to attend the classical fusion concert happening in your town. What's better than an event where you sit back, relax and let the melodies and rhythm transport you to a realm where music has no boundaries? Think no more and get ready to experience the ultimate classical music performance in Mumbai.

When: June 16 | 7:00 PM

Where: St. Andrew's Auditorium, Mumbai

Grand Trunk Road Food Festival

Get the taste of all the cuisine from Bengal to Kabul in Mumbai, as the Grand Trunk Road Food Festival is here to serve you that. Each dish is meticulously created to serve you the authentic and rich flavours of each place. So why wait? Go with your friends or family and enjoy your favourite cuisine here.

When: June 14 - June 23

Where: Fleur, The Fern's all-day dining outlet