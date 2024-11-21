Mumbai This Weekend: Jazz Festival, Odia Food Pop-Up & Exciting Events In The City

Mumbai events | Canva

Kasa Kay Mumbai? Looking forward to a thrilling weekend in the city? Whether you are hoping for exciting musical events or indulging in a delicious meal, there's something for everyone. Discover Mumbai's top attractions this weekend to make sure you and your loved ones have a memorable end to the week.

NCPA International Jazz Festival 2024

NCPA International Jazz Festival | Bookmyshow

Calling out all the jazz enthusiasts in the city! Get ready for the much-anticipated NCPA International Jazz Festival, returning with a stellar line-up of world-class artists over three unforgettable nights.

This year’s edition promises a memorable experience with performances by child prodigies and Grammy winners, setting the stage for an exceptional musical night. Dive into the essence of jazz music with soulful melodies and captivating improvisations that capture the genre's true spirit.

When: Novembver 22, 2024 to November 24, 2024

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

Carnival With Puppies

Carnival With Puppies By Pawasana | Bookmyshow

India's first-ever Carnival with Puppies by Pawasana, a unique celebration dedicated to Indie dogs is here in Mumbai! This heartwarming event brings together pet parents, animal lovers and Indie supporters for a day filled with joy and purpose. From interactive games and exciting challenges, the carnival highlights the importance of adopting Indies and giving them the love they deserve.

Enjoy educational sessions, exclusive pet brand giveaways, live entertainment, canvas painting and delicious food, all while making a difference in the lives of these incredible dogs. Don’t miss this unforgettable experience celebrating our furry friends.

When: November 24, 2024 | 3 PM

Where: Corkage and Co., Mumbai

Odia Bhoj: Odia Food Pop-Up

Odia Food Pop-Up |

What if you could savour the flavours of Odisha right here in Mumbai? Biswajit Moharathi, a MasterChef India Season 7 Top 25 contestant brings an exclusive Odia cuisine pop-up at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport’s Momo Cafe.

A Bhubaneswar native and culinary innovator, Chef Biswajit offers authentic Odia delicacies like the Mandia Guda Sherbet, Dali Bara, Kankada Jhola, and Chicken Kassa. Complete your experience with sweet treats like Manda Pitha, Malpua and Rabdi.

When: November 22, 2024 to December 1, 2024 | 7 PM to 11 PM

Where: Momo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai

Price: Rs 2,475+

Gaurav Gupta Live: India Tour

Comdey show | Bookmyshow

One of the best ways to escape the daily grind of the hectic week is to head to a comedy event. And, what better place than Mumbai, which hosts some of the most spectacular stand-up comedy events?

Take your comedy night experience to the next level this weekend with Gaurav Gupta, one of the town's favourite comics. Currently on his India Tour, he's the ideal place for light-hearted humour, casual laughter, and much more!

When: November 23, 2024, onwards

Where: Multiple Venues

Brunch & Paint Workshop

Brunch & Paint Workshop | PaytmInsider

Looking for a fun and creative escape? Join Sip and Paint Palette Knife Painting Workshop for a unique experience where art meets relaxation. No prior painting skills? No problem! Guided by a talented artist, you’ll learn the art of palette knife painting while enjoying refreshing drinks and a delicious brunch buffet.

Perfect for individuals, friends, families, or teams, this workshop promises a delightful blend of learning, socialising, and artistic expression. Don’t miss it!

When: November 24, 2024 | 12 PM

Where: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai

