Mumbai This Weekend: From The Vault Festival To K‑Town Festival 2024, Here's What's Happening In The City

Kasa kai, Mumbai? Excited for the weekend that follows the mid-week Valentine's celebration? Let us tell you that Saturday and Sunday ahead are super happening in the city as they are loaded with events to re-energise you and give you some great memories.

Here's a list of five events in Mumbai that you can't really ignore as they have turned out to be the talk of the town.

(1) The Vault Festival

Does exploring alcohol interest you? Head to this festival that romances alcohol and celebrates it. It holds a collection of over 100 labels to choose from, 40 wines, 15 whiskies, 10 sakes, and much more to tantalise your taste buds. The curated festival has a culinary lounge to complement every drink you sip, and this section is partnered with Gourmet Tales Co. this year for a delightful food experience.

When: Feb 17, 18

Where: Jio World Garden

Book here

(2) Experience all-time favourite film in open theatre

In case you plan to enjoy your weekend by going on a movie date, you may grab an open theatre experience in the city and watch Rowan Atkinson's romcom film from the 90s, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

When: Feb 18

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad

Book here

(3) Flamingo Boat Safari Mumbai

If you aren't the one looking for some one-spot event and want to travel this weekend, we have you covered. How about taking a selfie with Flamingo as they fly by your side? Despite sounding too filmy, you can make it true. This weekend, go for an hour-long boat ride with your family and friends.

When: Feb 17, 18

Where: The Tern Travellers Meeting Point, Mulund East

Book here

(4) K‑Town Festival

Korean food, a flea market inspired by Korea, and live K-pop performances by Blackswan, GreatGuys, and ABLUE are in the city, and impressively, all under one festival. For all those K-culture enthusiasts who wish to witness the musical spectacle and get home amazing Korean goodies, head to experience this event.

When: Feb 17

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

Book here