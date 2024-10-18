Mumbai This Weekend: From MAMI Film Festival To Krishna Das's Live, Here's All You Can Do This Weekend

Pixabay

It is the middle of October and yet another weekend has arrived. If you are in Mumbai and wish to spend a happening weekend doing activities or attending events, this weekend might give you varieties of events to choose from. From attending a film festival, going to a pottery class, attending a spiritual session, or a comedy show, you can do it all or choose to do one out of many events. Here is a list of all the shows happening in the city this weekend.

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival since 1997, is the greatest in modern international film and talent have been brought to Mumbai by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI). MAMI is now the global center for discovering new South Asian talent and modern film thanks to its enlarged and updated mission to highlight South Asian and South Asian diaspora filmmakers. You can explore a plethora of films at this fest and explore the world of masterpieces. The fest is taking place at multiple theatres in Mumbai.

Book Here

Krishna Das lives in Mumbai

Krishna Das is popular for his chanting masterclasses where devotees of lord Krishna gather and enjoy chanting his name. He creates a space with transcendental energy that lets you feel peaceful and more connected to yourself. Many celebrities attend his chanting sessions abroad. This session is taking place at the Nesco Centre in Mumbai on October 20, 2024.

Book Here

Jubin Nautiyal Live In Mumbai

Who doesn't like grooving to Jubin Nautiyal's music. It surely would be a cherry on the top if you get to experience it live. He will be performing with world-class lighting, sound, stage, and SFX. This show will be taking place at the Dome, NSCI, SVP stadium on October 20 from 6:30 pm onwards.

Book Here

Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai feat Harsh Gujral

Harsh Gujral's comedy will get rolling on your stomach. He is witty, funny and talented. He has a nag of connected with his live audience and crack jokes that are spontaneous mixed with great crowd work. His show is happening at multiple venues between Ocotber 19 and October 20.

Book Here

Pottery Workshop

Pottery workshop is a great way to have some alone time if you feel that you are lacking clarity or have turned a little impulsive lately. Creating a pot from scratch takes patience and art. You can also attend this workshop with your partner and call it a date. This is happening at the ArtVilla Academy in Borivali on October 19th.

Book Here