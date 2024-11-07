 Mumbai This Weekend: From Dance Face-Offs To Painting Workshop With Puppies, Here's All You Can Do
Mumbai This Weekend: From Dance Face-Offs To Painting Workshop With Puppies, Here's All You Can Do

Amisha Shirgave Updated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

After a week of Diwali festivities, Mumbai is yet again buzzing with a plethora of events happening in the city! This weekend, you have the opportunity to explore various events in the city. You can attend a fridge magnet-making workshop or attend a standup comedy or visit a horror maze for children with your kids and even attend a dance face off! Here are some of the best events for you to choose from.

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024

This is a street dance event that is taking place in Mumbai. A group of dancers will be performing dance battles and you will get to vote for your favourite performer. This fun event is taking place at Done, NSCI, SVP stadium, Worli on November 9 from 5 pm onwards.

Karunesh Talwar Live 2024

Karunesh Talwar is a popular stand-up comedian and he is performing live in Mumbai. His quirky jokes and absurdities of life will have you rolling on your stomachs. His show will be taking place at the multiple venues starting from November 8.

Hamleys Haunted Maze - Viviana Mall Thane

This haunted maze is the perfect place to got to with your friends and even your family to have some fun and thrill. As you make your way through dim, spooky tunnels with bones, skulls, and other spooky decorations, you will have to face your anxieties. In addition to entertaining, this immersive challenge will push you to face your worst anxieties as they navigate a terrifying, perplexing maze. This maze will be located at Viviana mall from November 7.

Paint With Puppies By Pawasana

You surely would love attending this painting workshop because you won't be alone. Picture yourself surrounded by adorable, up-for-adoption puppies, their lively energy and wagging tails motivating each brushstroke. However, painting is only one aspect of it; another is changing the world. By purchasing a ticket, you are contributing to animal welfare efforts and extending love and compassion to those who are most in need. This event is happening at Stand by Coffee on November 10 from 2:00 pm.

Fridge Magnet workshop

Do you find yourself drawn to fridge magnets? If so, this is the ideal workshop for you. You will learn a variety of popular crafting skills and use them to create your own beautiful fridge magnets to decorate your fridge. This workshop is taking place at Shobha's Art Studio from November 8.

