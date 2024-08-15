Mumbai This Weekend: Falguni Pathak Musical Night, Standup Comedy Show And More

Canva

Now that weekends are here, you still don't know what to do. Even though finding things to do can be a daunting task in itself, we've made it easy for you to enjoy this weekend. Check out the selection of top events taking place in your city, which includes hilarious comedy shows, exciting workshops and more!

Falguni Pathak Musical Night

Falguni Pathak Musical Night | Bookmyshow

Kick-start your early celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami 2024 with none other than Falguni Pathak at the enchanting Musical Night designed to honour the birth of Lord Krishna through music, dance, and cultural festivity. The celebration of Krishna Janmashtami is incomplete without traditional dance acts, which will be showcased at this special event. The night promises an unforgettable memory with dance, music, and joy!

When: August 18, 2024 | 7 PM

Where: Nesco Centre Hall 4, Mumbai

All Star Standup Comedy

All Star Standup Comedy show | Bookmyshow

Are you trying to find a live stand-up comedy show this weekend? It can be difficult to choose a show when there are so many in your town. To make it easy for you, we've selected the top live comedy show for you. Prepare yourself for a fun-filled week filled with hilarious jokes and humour from some of the top comics in the area. Get ready for an evening of uncontrollably funny laughter by going with your family or friends.

When: August 15, 2024 to September 15, 2024

Where: The Habitat, Mumbai

Pottery Painting Workshop

Bookmyshow

Learn the art of pottery painting from professionals at the Pottery Workshop in Mumbai. Whether you are a painting expert or a newbie, this workshop aims to teach you everything you need to learn to pain pots. Join the event with your painting partner for a fun and learning painting experience.

When: August 15, 2024 to August 31, 2024

Where: Dorangos Cafe, Bandra

Dashavatar - Hindi

Dashavatar Exhibition | Bookmyshow

Experience an amazing audio-visual exhibition that will transport you to the world of "Dashavatar." The immersive showcase tells the story of Lord Vishnu's 10 incarnations as told in the Puranic texts, providing a mesmerising audio-visual act.

When: August 15, 2024 to August 25, 2024

Where: Ground Level, NMACC, Mumbai

Bachata workshop

Bachata workshop | PaytmInsider

If you love dancing, then this is your sign to learn a new dance form, Bachata, in an exciting event happening this weekend in Mumbai. This Bachata workshop will offer you a learning experience from professionals while grooving to Latin music with fun and excitement.

When: August 18, 2024 | 12PM

Where: The Orange Mint Lounge - Bandra, Mumbai

