Mumbai This Weekend: Dive Into World Of Laughter And Melodies As Maximum City Gears Up To Celebrate World Music Day

This weekend, Mumbai is going to be lively and a bit more carefree. The city will be celebrating World Music Day. So make sure you're ready to dive into the world of music and drench in its beauty. Whether you're a fan of live bands, electrifying DJ sets, or soulful performances, there's something for everyone.

Experience the passion and intensity of live performances at some of the best venues in the city. Mumbai's concert scene is vibrant and thriving, with both solo artists and rock bands.

Technosphere transforms one of India's top indoor music venues into a colossal nightclub for a single night. Enter Technosphere, the throbbing center of music, where melodies electrify the atmosphere and beats transcend bounds. This innovative event takes place in an industrial paradise and has a unique production setup with a captivating 360-degree rotating stage. This event is happening on June 22 at DOME, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Mumbai from 6 pm onwards.

AKODA in Mumbai | World Music Day (Fête de la musique)

As part of the festivities for Fête de la musique (World Music Day), Alliance Française de Bombay, the French Institute in India, and antiSOCIAL are thrilled to present the three-piece Creole Jazz band AKODA to Mumbai!

Valérie Chane Tef, a pianist and singer from Reunion Island, leads the Bordeaux trio AKODA, which also features Eric Perez on drums and Thomas Boude on bass. This event will be taking place on June 25 at antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai from 7pm onwards.

Those Who Know They Know - Mumbai 2024

Have you ever desired to go to a secret music party? Well, this might just be your opportunity. Those Who Know They Know is back in India and is promising to bigger and better. It is the biggest concert with a lot of suspense. So much so, that they wont reveal the artist line up and timings. They will simply arrange a pickup and drop for you. They assure top international artists and the best music concert. This event will be taking place on June 22 from 3pm onwards.

Tonight in Juhu - A Standup Comedy Show

If you wish to enjoy a comedy night with some of the best comedians in the city, this is the perfect event for you to attend. This event will happen at multiple venues. Book your tickets and the details will be sent to you.

NCPA's Little Free Library

Following a great debut, they are returning to the NCPA for their Reading Party, but this time in a brand-new, fascinating space. In this one of a kind event, there will be book reading sessions and exclusive performance by musicians of the Symphony Orchestra of India. This event will be taking place on June 22 at TATA Theatre Elevator Block, NCPA from 5 pm onwards.

