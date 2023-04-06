Mumbai: The Serial Griller launches its sixth outlet in Andheri with handcrafted burgers starting at ₹99

Dive into some juicy and absolutely delicious burgers as The Serial Griller gets a new address in Andheri West. With its fresh and gourmet taste, handcrafted burgers, and unique flavors, the restaurant brings a new burger menu.

Expect Sixty Nine Burger, available in chicken, lamb, and buff and six different patties stacked high and loaded with cheese, tomatoes, grilled onions, lettuce, ketchup, and spicy mayo. The Vulgarity 2.0 Burger, with its fried patty, molten cheese, and a hint of spice, is perfect for those who love their burgers cheesy and delicious. And for those who like it hot, there's the Hell Fire Burger, with a hot sauce patty, chili onion mince, jalapenos, tomatoes, grilled onions, lettuce, spicy mayo, and cheese.

The new 40-seater outlet promises to transport you to a world of tantalising flavors, with interiors that are as exciting as the menu. The walls are adorned with witty burger puns and quotes, and the seating arrangements are just perfect to enjoy your favourite burger.

Price: Starting from Rs 99

Open till 4 am.