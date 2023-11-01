The Orchid Hotel Mumbai, Kicks Off A Flavour Packed Chennai Food Festival

Master of Chennai cuisine, chef Bala Subhramanian is headed to Mumbai this weekend. The chef has curated a menu of more than 30 unique dishes inspired by flavours he grew up with, ranging from 'Thakkali Rasam', to 'Melagu Vadai' and you can taste them all at South of Vindhyas in The Orchid Hotel over this week. He tells us that over this time, he hopes to rekindle the flavours of Chennai that are fading into obscurity. “I Want to offer our guests a chance to experience the true essence of South Indian cooking and take them on a journey back in time.”

At the heart of this festival are the lost recipes of Chennai for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The buffet style meal includes dishes like 'Neer Moru’ (Flavored buttermilk), ‘Thakkali Rasam’ (Tomato Rasam), and an array of starters like Veg Cutlet and ‘Melagu Vadai’. You can also indulge in ‘Beans Poriyal’, ‘Keerai Kootu’, ‘Vegetable Kurma’, and ‘Uralai Stew’, complemented by an assortment of bread and rice. The dessert section boasts ‘Semiya Payasam’ and ‘Jangeri’.

Chennai is known for delicious non-vegetarian delicacies, especially Chettinad food. To start with, expect a large buffet on meat and fish including ‘Paya Soup’, Chicken 65, ‘Meen Varuval’, ‘Surmai Fry’, ‘Madras Fish’, ‘Chicken Thenga Curry’, ‘Mutton Kozhambu’, and ‘Vathal Kozhambu’ along with ‘Neer Moru’ for a complete meal. There will also be Sambar served with each meal.

When: Ongoing till November 5

Price: Rs 3,600 + for two (Veg)

Rs 5,000 + for two (Non-veg)